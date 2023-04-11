Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that Centre has spent Rs 5 lakh crore in the northeastern region in the last eight and a half years.

Speaking at a programme in Agartala, Reddy said, "Government is committed to bring in world-class infrastructure in the north-east. Nearly Rs 78 crore is being spent on railway projects in the north east and soon the region will emerge as the growth region of the country." He also reiterated that this particular region can be a window of South Asia.

Later, speaking after inaugurating various developmental projects alongside Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha at the state secretariat, he said that very soon, "ministers from the Centre will visit sensitive border villages bordering China, Myanmar and Bangladesh for necessary action. Under this programme after the minister's visit, senior officers of the Government will do a night halt at these border villages."

Besides all this, the CM said, "in coming 500 days' villages will have cell phone connectivity and they will be provided with high-speed internet bandwidth. Soon a Northeast summit will be initiated and a road show in India - Bangladesh will be held there to make the masses aware about the benefits of this prestigious program."

It is to be noted that Tripura has been awarded as the best performing State among Northeastern states in the implementation of e-procurement. In this context, Tripura has been rewarded for completing the work within a specified time under the power department's Saubhagya Yojana (ANI)

