New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Central Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch as the gunbattle in Myanmar triggered a fresh influx of refugees in Mizoram.

Around 5000 people from Myanmar have entered Mizoram following a fresh airstrike by the Myanmar army in the bordering areas along the Indo-Myanmar border.

A senior official confirmed that Mizoram police, along with central intelligence agencies, are keeping a close watch on the situation. The centre is trying to identify the exact number of Myanmar nationals who have crossed the border.

"Due to difficult terrain of Indo-Myanmar border it is difficult to stop the influx completely. Assam Riffles Guard the borders but a stretch of around 150 km is very difficult because of its nature and other complexity," an official said.

The official added that "after the tension escalated in Myanmar, many Myanmar nationals entered the bordering district Champhai by crossing over International Border. Few injured Myanmar nationals are under treatment at the district hospital in Champhai".

"Local authorities are in touch with these people and they have been assured that they will go back as the situation normalises in Myanmar. We are keeping close watch on the situation in Mizoram. The state was already on high alert due to the recently held elections," the official informed.

Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, Inspector General of Police, Mizoram Police told ANI that so far nearly 5000 refugees had crossed over into Mizoram from Myanmar.

"Now there are as many as more than 5,000 people took refuge in two Mizoram villages along the Myanmar border," the IGP said, adding that many got injured. As many as about 20 are injured. Eight of them are taken to Aizawl for better medical treatment and the rest are being treated in Champhai. Now it is quite calm but we don't know whether the Myanmar army will attack from the air. We cannot rule out air strike at present if the Myanmar government is willing" the IGP of Mizoram said.

In year 2021, the Centre had written to the Chief Secretaries of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh to "take appropriate action as per law to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India."

Myanmar's military junta is facing its biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing some towns and military posts, Reuters reported.Last week, the military-installed president said that Myanmar was at risk of "breaking apart" because of an ineffective response to the rebellion. As per Reuters, the new combat will be another blow for the junta which is increasingly stretched amid mounting armed opposition, fuelled by anger over the coup and crackdown. (ANI)

