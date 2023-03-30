New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): In an effort to deal with cyber frauds, the central government has approved a scheme as part of which assistance would be provided to states and the Union Territories (UTs) in developing high-quality forensic science facilities with modern machinery and equipment, including cyber-forensics, the government informed the Parliament recently.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the move is aimed at "modernizing the forensic capacities" of India in view of glaring spotlight on scammers capable of invading a variety of apps, from Facebook and Messenger to OLX, with the sole objective of swindling the gullible users out of their money."The government has approved a scheme for modernization of Forensic Capacities, which, inter-alia, will provide, assistance to states and UTs to develop high-quality forensic science facilities with modern machinery and equipment, including cyber-forensics," Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The minister said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided financial assistance under the 'Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC)' scheme, to the states and UTs for their capacity building.

So far, Mishra said, cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories have been commissioned in 33 States and the UTs.

A National Cyber Forensic Science Laboratory (NCFSL) has been set up at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad to investigate important cases of digital fraud and cyber forensics, said the MoS, adding "this laboratory acts as a Model Laboratory for other Central and State Forensic Science Laboratories in the country."

The NCFSL, Hyderabad provides the necessary forensic support in cases of evidence related to cybercrime, he said. "Setting up of new facilities and division is an ongoing process and a function of demand and requirements in each state and UT," Mishra said.

The seven Central Forensic Science Laboratories have disposed of 1,856 cases of cyber fraud in 2022-23 till February 2023, the minister revealed in his reply, maintaining that "information on disposal of cases in FSLs of states and UTs is not maintained centrally."

The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided financial assistance to the States and the UTs to the tune of Rs 122.24 crore from the financial year 2017-2018 to 2022-2023 under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children Scheme (CCPWC) for their capacity building like setting up of Cyber Forensic-cum-training laboratories, hiring of junior Cyber consultants, the MoS later said.

"Further, in order to strengthen the Cyber Forensic and DNA Division in State Forensic Science Laboratories, Rs 175.32 crore have been released from the financial year 2018-2019 to 2022-2023 under Nirbhaya Fund," added the minister. (ANI)

