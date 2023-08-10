New Delhi, August 10 (ANI) The Central government is to move Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, among three Bills in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 will be moved for consideration and passage while Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 will be introduced.

First, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will later move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage to amend the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 7.

Registration under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 is mandatory to practice pharmacy in India. The Bill looks at the insertion of new section 32C, which provides a special provision relating to persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011.

The Bill notes that anyone who is registered as a pharmacist under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 or possesses qualifications prescribed under the 2011 Act will be deemed to be registered as a pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948. This will be contingent upon the person submitting an application for registration within a year of the amendment coming into force and paying a prescribed fee.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will later move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok sabha on July 28.

The Bill seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws. It also corrects a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

The First Schedule of the Bill lists 24 laws that would be repealed. Of these, 16 are amending Acts, and two are from before 1947.

The Second Schedule of the Bill lists 41 Appropriation Acts that would be repealed. These include 18 Appropriation Acts for the Railways. These Acts span the years from 2013 to 2017. (ANI)

