Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel on Wednesday said the Centre is undertaking numerous initiatives to bring transformation in every sector in Jammu and Kashmir and help the union territory march towards a golden future.

Baghel, who concluded his two-day visit to the border district of Rajouri on Wednesday, also said that the Centre is trying its best to ensure that the benefits of development reach all sections of society without any discrimination.

Also Read | AIAPGET 2021: Provisional Answer Key Released by NTA Online at aiapget.nta.ac.in; Know Details.

On the second day of his visit, the minister visited the Town Hall in Rajouri, where he felicitated sanitation workers for their tireless efforts to keep the city clean and lauded them for their contribution to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir, Baghel said that the government is undertaking numerous initiatives to bring transformation in every sector in Jammu and Kashmir and to help the UT march towards a golden future.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance, to Hear Case Tomorrow.

The government is trying its best to ensure that the benefits of development reach all sections of society without any discrimination, he said.

Efforts are also being made to bring in accountability and transparency in the administrative machinery, he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti e-inaugurated various projects worth Rs 43.17 crore at a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Speaking at the meeting held at the district administrative complex, she highlighted the Centre's work for developing the rural economy and generating employment opportunities.

The minister, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive proposal for the construction of panchayat bhawan at the block level.

She also asked the officials to ensure 100 per cent Aadhaar linkage with ration cards so that people can avail benefits of all social and financial assistance schemes of the government.

Jyoti said the Union government has launched various welfare schemes for the benefit of the masses.

The Ministry of Rural Development will extend its full support for the holistic development of Ramban, especially the rural areas, she assured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)