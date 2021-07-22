Raipur, Jul 22 (PTI) Congress leaders and workers in Chhattisgarh took out a march here on Thursday against the Central government over the alleged snooping of politicians and journalists by Israeli spyware Pegasus.

A delegation, led by Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mohan Markam, submitted a memorandum to the governor demanding the ouster of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a judicial probe into the matter under supervision of the Supreme Court.

The march, which was taken out from the party's state headquarters Rajiv Bhawan, was stopped by the police near Old PHQ on G.E. Road.

Several activists from frontal organisations were present for the march and they raised slogans against the Centre.

"The Centre snooped on Rahul Gandhi, while BJP ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Singh Patel and poll strategist Prashant Kishor are among people whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets for hacking through the Israeli spyware, which is sold only to government agencies, as per the reports of an international media consortium," Markam claimed.

Meanwhile, terming the Congress protest as drama, BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar said that the Congress is turning a blind eye towards facts and truth.

An international media consortium had recently reported that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders, besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking using Pegasus software/spyware. The government has, however, dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying it "has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)