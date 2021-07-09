Bilaspur, Jul 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh IPS officer GP Singh on Friday approached the High Court seeking stay on the probe of the state Anti Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) in a disproportionate assets case lodged against him last week.

Singh, in a writ petition, also sought that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or other independent agencies to ensure a fair probe, his lawyer Kishore Bhaduri said.

An Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer of the 1994 IPS batch, Singh, who was posted as director of the state police academy, was suspended early this week after the ACB/EOW, on June 29, registered an FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with disproportionate assets he had allegedly amassed.

Searches by the ACB/EOW between July 1 and 3 at premises linked to Singh had unearthed movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 10 crore, officials had said.

“Singh, in his petition in the HC, contended that action was taken against him with prejudice. He sought to stall the probe by the state agency, and has demanded that the matter be probed by the CBI or other independent agencies," Bhaduri said.

Based on documents recovered during the raids, Raipur police had, on Thursday, registered a sedition case against Singh for allegedly promoting enmity and hatching a conspiracy against the established government and public representatives.

