VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: Swasthya Vertigo & Dysphagia Clinic, a unit of Asha Speech and Hearing Clinic (ASHC), provides state-of-the-art diagnosis and management of vertigo and swallowing disorders in patients of all ages. It is run by Dr. Asha Agarwal, Founder of ASHC, Principal Audiologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and a reputed Cochlear Implant Consultant in India, with an aim to provide compassionate, family-centered care with the best treatment standards for balance, swallowing, and speech and hearing-related disorders. The clinic extends expert care using modern technologies along with customized treatment plans.

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Trusted Experience in Speech and Hearing RehabilitationEstablished in 1996, Asha Speech and Hearing Clinic pioneered speech therapy and rehabilitation in Delhi and has branches in Rajender Nagar and Dwarka. The clinic has performed OAE and BERA screenings for newborns for more than a decade. Babies with coordination problems, breathing, or structural issues of the oral cavity usually experience feeding and swallowing difficulties. This affects nutrition and weight gain, but early intervention by the qualified Speech-Language Pathologists at the Asha clinic improves feeding, supports healthy development, and reduces hospital stays.

Advanced Diagnostic & Therapeutic SolutionsNot just the newborns, with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and FDA-approved VitalStim Therapy, Swasthya Clinic offers comprehensive evaluations and personalized treatments for balance and swallowing issues in patients from children to the geriatric. VitalStim Therapy is a safe and non-invasive technique that strengthens the muscles used in swallowing through neuromuscular electrical stimulation combined with targeted exercises. It is helpful in adults recovering from stroke, patients with neurological or age-related swallowing problems, individuals with head or neck injuries, and even infants who have feeding difficulties.

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The clinic also provides a variety of vestibular and balance assessments, such as VNG, VHIT, along with specialized vestibular management programs. The certified specialists of the clinic correctly diagnose Vertigo and dysphagia through vestibular function tests, audiometry, imaging/endoscopic studies, and other clinical examinations. Patients with continuous dizziness, imbalance, or spinning sensations should seek consultation early for better recovery results.

Personalized Treatment Plans for All AgesSwasthya Clinic provides care for patients with vertigo and swallowing disorders in a customized manner, addressing their particular needs. Some other effective treatments the clinic offers are canalith repositioning for BPPV, vestibular rehabilitation therapy, symptom-relieving medications when needed, and lifestyle or trigger management. The integration of evidence-based therapies and modern technology enables the clinic to ensure improvement in balance and swallowing function for its patients to live an active and fulfilling life.

Besides caring for adults, the clinic is a specialist in stroke rehabilitation and caring for newborns and infants with feeding difficulties. At Swasthya Clinic, care is provided from generation to generation holistically, starting from speech language delays to feeding difficulty in pediatric to geriatric patients. Also, the clinic focuses on maintaining balance-related concerns among individuals.

A Legacy of Caring So far, Asha Speech and Hearing Clinic has successfully treated almost 20,000 patients of different age groups. The clinic attends to several patients every day with various speech, hearing, balance, and swallowing disorders, and extends the best possible treatment to them. "For years, I have been suffering from vertigo, but the attention and treatment received at Swasthya Clinic have really transformed my life," stated a satisfied patient.

Swasthya Clinic continuously updates itself with the latest technological advancements and research to help patients with the highest standard of care. For more detailed information or to book an appointment, contact Swasthya Vertigo & Dysphagia Clinic. First step towards better balance and safe swallowing-start right with an appointment!

Media ContactSwasthya Vertigo & Dysphagia Clinic

Website: https://www.ashaspeechhearingclinic.com

Phone: 9810161532

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