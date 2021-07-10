Bilaspur, Jul 10 (PTI) Over 10,000 cases were disposed of and settlements to the tune of Rs 2.39 crore were awarded during the 'National Lok Adalat' held across Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official said.

He said 322 benches, including four of the Chhattisgarh High Court, were formed as part of the Lok Adalat initiative as per the instructions of Acting Chief Justice Prashant Kumar.

He said a mobile Lok Adalat disposed of seven cases for the first time, comprising three in Durg, two in Raipur and one each in Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund.

"This was the first hybird National Lok Adalat in the state where the presence of parties was physical as well as online. Cases related to section 188 of the IPC, those under Disaster Management Act registered amid the COVID-19 outbreak as well as ones under civic laws, Shops and Establishments Act, etc were settled," he said.

