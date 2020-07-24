Raipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday saw its biggest single-day spike of 426 new COVID-19 cases, 14 of them BSF personnel, which took the case tally in the state to 6,819, a health department official said.

The death count mounted to 36 after two more people succumbed to the viral infection and co-morbidities, he said.

However, the day also saw 180 patients getting discharged after recovery, he added.

Raipur district reported the highest 244 new cases.

It was followed by 28 new cases in Rajnandgaon, 20 in Durg, 18 in Bastar, 15 in Kanker, 14 each in Korba and Kondagaon, 11 in Balrampur, 10 in Raigarh, nine each in Bijapur and Surguja, eight in Surajpur, seven in Bemetara, six in Janjgir-Champa and three in Jashpur district, he said.

While two cases each were reported from Balod, Balodabazar, Bilaspur and Dantewada districts and one case each came from Mahasamund and Gariaband districts, he added.

"Fourteen Border Security Force personnel are among the new cases detected in Durg district. All 14 were lodged at two quarantine centres in Bhilai town after they recently returned from their home states after availing leave," a BSF official said.

"With the latest cases, the overall count of infections in the BSF reached 230 in the state. 91 of them have recovered from the disease while one personnel died," he said.

A 30-year-old woman from Balodabazar district died due to COVID-19, septic shock and acute kidney injury at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here on Friday, the health official said.

She had been admitted with complaint of fever, cough and breathlessness on July 14 and later tested COVID-19 positive, he said.

A Raipur-based man, aged 33, succumbed to the viral infection and co-morbidities in the morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, he said.

He was suffering from convulsive disorder, necro pancreatitis and chronic kidney diseases and admitted to the institute on July 13, he said.

The number of active cases in the state is 2,216, as 4,567 people have been discharged while 36 have died of the infection so far, he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded around 4,400 cases in the last one month, he said.

With a total 1,854 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 6,819, new cases 426, deaths 36, discharged 4,567, active cases 2,216, people tested so far 2,74,660. PTI

