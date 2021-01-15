Raipur, Jan 15 (PTI) With 521 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,92,612 and toll to 3,544, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,82,145 after 104 people were discharged from hospitals and 801 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 6,923 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 95 new cases, taking its total count to 54,989, including 748 deaths. Durg recorded 47 new cases, Bilaspur 46, Dhamtari 38 and Rajnandgaon 37. Of the seven deaths, four took place on Friday, two on Thursday and another earlier," he said.

With 24,344 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 39,02,113, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,92,612, New cases 521, Deaths 3,544, Recovered 2,82,145, Active cases 6,923, tests today 24,344, total tests 39,02,113.

