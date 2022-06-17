New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) This Yoga Day, CGH Earth Experience Wellness has committed to spreading global awareness aligned to the theme of Yoga for Humanity and addressing various mental health issues through its residential programmes and online consultations.

"Yoga has been universally acknowledged as a transformative pathway to achieve harmony of the mind, body, and soul. This year's International Yoga Day's theme of Yoga for Humanity could not be more relevant and appropriate to inspire the world at large to adopt the practise of Yoga and spread its awareness about its benefits on the body, mind, and overall mental health," the institute said in a statement.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protest: Railways Cancels Over 200 Trains Across Country.

CGH Earth Experience Wellness believes in the concept of integrated yoga therapies to address various medical conditions, including mental health issues.

Curative programmes at Prakriti Shakti, their naturopathy centre in Kerala include Yoga and meditation that can also be designed to deal with post-pandemic-long COVID issues and related stress, depression, and anxiety.

Also Read | Gujarat: Opposition Demands Impartial Probe in School Girl's Suicide Case, Targets Banaskantha Police for Insensitivity on Issue.

The center's global patrons from Europe, Russia and other CIS countries have started coming for the residential programs or continue to take up online consultation and classes for yoga and meditation conducted by the experts at Prakriti Shakti.

Cijith Sreedhar, Chief Physician at Prakriti Shakti, Clinic of Natural Medicine by CGH Earth, said, "stress-inducing responses in your body are always initiated by non-conscious or subconscious activity, in which you are unaware of what you are thinking. These thoughts that lead to stress activate the fight or flight responses in your body. If the thought process we have is conscious and resourceful, then the reaction which happens in the body and mind will be positive and we remain healthy."

Sreedhar says through yoga therapy, individuals are equiped with the tools to overcome this flight or fight response in the body and kick-start the rest and healing mechanism. This, in turn, empowers oneself to take control of any difficult thoughts that disturb your balance.

Fight or flight response is a physiological reaction to an event that is perceived as stressful or fearful.

To be constantly in this state of being is not good for one's health. Since your stress is based on your thoughts, the best way to relax is to control the thought process.

Here, yoga therapy helps control fight or flight responses, and are used to intervene in reversing, controlling, or modifying mental health issues. In fact, yoga is one of the most effective modalities to treat and control influences like stress, anxiety, depression, and other stress-associated disorders, the statement added.

At CGH Earth's NABH accredited naturopathy clinic, Prakriti Shakti, yoga and naturopathy treatments address any medical condition. These therapies are accompanied with other yoga concepts like Chitta Vrittis to overcome the perception and attitudes in life that lead to stress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)