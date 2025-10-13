New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday said that Chaitanyanand Saraswati is not a sanyasi. This is stated in a reply by the Police on the plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati in Patiala House Court. He has sought a direction from jail authorities to allow him to wear a Sanyasi robe and to keep religious books in judicial custody.

He has been running in judicial custody in a molestation case, which was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar heard the arguements of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP).

The APP stated that Chaitnyanand Saraswati is not a sanyasi, and there might be a law and order problem in the jail.

These submissions were opposed by advocate Manish Gandhi, counsel for Chaitnyanand Sarswati. It was stated that it is beyond his understanding how wearing clothes of his choice can create law and order problems in jail.

He submitted that Saraswati is a sanyasi and was given Diksha. His earlier name was Parthasarathi. After Diksha, his name was changed to Chaitnyanand Saraswati. This position has not been challenged by the Mathh (Peethham).

Advocate Gandhi sought time to file documents related to the Diksha given to Saraswati.

The court granted time and listed the matter for hearing tomorrow at 2.30 PM.

Patiala house court on October 8, asked Delhi police to file a comprehensive reply on the application of Chaitnyanand Saraswati for Sanyasi Robe and Spiritual books, mentioning the rule of Jail Manual.

On another application seeking the supply of a copy of the seizure memo to Chaitanyanand Saraswati, the order is reserved for Tuesday.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar pointed out that the reply filed by the Investigation Officer (IO) is not proper, as it does not mention any provision of the jail manual regarding clothes and spiritual books.

The court had said," prima facie, it appears there is no prohibition on clothes and books, so how can I prohibit them?"

Advocate Manish Gandhi, counsel for the accused, had also referred to the jail manual and submitted that there is no prohibition on a trial prisoner wearing clothes of their choice.

During the hearing, the counsel for the accused also orally requested a direction to provide extra bedding, as the accused is over 65 years of age and has certain ailments.

The court pointed out that the reply had contained some unwanted comments, such as the accusation that the accused doesn't deserve the privilege of wearing religious clothes.

The court had said, "The police should not make any such comments. We have no right to make such comments. The reply should be in accordance with the jail manual."

The court also stated that the interim order regarding the Sanyasi's food and medicines shall remain in effect until the next date.

Delhi police on October 4 had sought time to file replies on two applications moved by Chaitanyanand Saraswati.

He has sought a direction to provide him with Sanyasi food, Sanyasi Garb, spectacles, medicines and books.

He had also sought a direction for the supply of seizure memo of the Delhi police.

The counsel for the accused had submitted that, as per the provisions of BNSS, there is no bar to supplying the seizure memo to the accused. He also expressed apprehension that the documents seized during the investigation might be used in another case as well.

The additional public prosecutor (APP) had opposed the submissions, stating that there are guidelines to the effect that a copy of the seizure can't be provided before filing the charge sheet.

The Patiala House Court, on October 3, remanded Chaitanyanand to 14 days' judicial custody until October 17. (ANI)

