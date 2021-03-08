Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Telangana Gulf Workers Joint Action Committee (Gulf JAC) has launched a program called Chalo Delhi seeking the repeal of circulars issued by the Government of India reducing the Minimum Referral Wages (MRW) to workers going to six Arab Gulf countries by 30 to 50 per cent. An eight-member Gulf JAC team boarded a Delhi-bound train in Mancherial and two members at Hyderabad on Saturday.

On the occasion, Gulf JAC convener Guggilla Ravi Goud said that it has been six months since the Government of India issued circulars reducing the minimum referral wages for Gulf workers. There is no response from the Centre despite numerous appeals to repeal these circulars and maintain the old wages. He said that on the occasion of the commencement of the parliament session on the 8th of this month, they would submit the petitions to the MPs of all the states on the 8th and 9th to explain the issue of wage reduction for the Gulf workers.

Gulf JAC state leader Swadesh Parkipandla said the impact of the wage reduction circulars would gradually affect the income of 88 lakh Indian workers and employees living in the Gulf countries in the near future. He said the unilateral issuance of circulars reducing the monthly salary to $ 200 (Rs.15,000) by tying them all professions together would push Gulf workers further into poverty. The circulars should be repealed and old wages should be continued, he demanded.

Gulf JAC Qatar wing spokesperson Thota Dharmender said that Oman, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have not asked India to reduce the minimum wages. The Indian government appears to have succumbed to pressure from recruiting agencies and foreign employers. He said the Qatar government had legislated to provide a minimum wage of 1,000 riyals for workers of all nationalities with free food and accommodation. Surprisingly, the Government of India is ready to send its workers for only 728 riyals ($ 200).

The Gulf JAC team includes Mengu Anil, Pandi Ranjith, Ponnam Rajasekhar, Baddam Vinay, Dasari Mallikarjun, Gannaram Prashanth and Patkuri Basanth Reddy. (ANI)

