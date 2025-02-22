Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 22 (ANI): As part of the Central government's outreach to farmers, three Union Ministers held a meeting with the farmers in Chandigarh on Saturday and assured that it will study the reports and data, based on which, discussions will proceed on March 19.

This is the second meeting between the Central ministers and the farmers following an earlier meeting held in the city on February 14.

Also Read | USAID India Controversy: 'Information From US Concerning, Government Looking Into It', Says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government is committed to their welfare and has been making necessary policy interventions to address their issues.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the talks between the government and the farmers will continue to be held with a positive approach and cordial manner.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: 34 Social Media Accounts Booked for Sharing Video of Bangladesh Train Fire With False Claim.

He said the next meeting with farmers will be held on March 19, 2025, at the same venue, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Punjab.

The farmer leaders reiterated their demand before the government and the government has sought the relevant reports and data they cited, which the farmer leaders have agreed to provide to the government.

The government has assured that it will study the reports and data, based on which discussions will proceed.

The meeting was held under the Chairpersonship of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was joined by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, farmer leaders including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, and other senior officers of central and state governments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)