Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Police here on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman diplomat posted at the British Deputy High Commission here.

The 60-year-old diplomat was molested by the man when she was walking towards the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association grounds in Sector 10 from her house in Sector 9 here around 6.30 am on Wednesday.

The accused who was on a motorcycle had approached from behind and hit her on her back inappropriately, police said.

A police team arrested the accused near the Housing Board Light Point here on the identification of the complainant.

Later, during investigation, it came to light that the accused had also committed similar crimes and a case has already been registered against him at the Sector 26 police station.

Police said the accused was identified as Vishwan, who hails from Nayagaon in Punjab. He works as a cook at Mani Majra here.

Police had scanned the footage from close circuit television cameras installed in the area to trace the accused.

About the modus operandi of the accused, police said while going to his duty from Nayagaon to Mani Majra in the morning, the accused used to go through many inner sector market areas here and target woman morning walkers by touching them inappropriately before fleeing on his bike.

In her complaint, the diplomat said she raised an alarm and even ran after him, but the man sped away, police had said earlier.

After receiving the complaint, the Chandigarh Police registered a case under Section 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code.

