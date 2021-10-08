Lakhimpur Kheri, Oct 8: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday proceeded on indefinite fast in support of his demand for action against Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and main accused in Sunday's violence in which nine persons, including four farmers, were killed.

Sidhu, who visited home of local journalist Raman Kashyap, who was among the killed, said that he wanted to join the farmers' protest.

He said that his fast would continue until the accused were arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).