New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Priyanka Kakkar said on Wednesday that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will take part in the party's protest at the BJP office in Delhi in connection to the high drama witnessed in the Chandigarh Mayoral poll results.

The AAP leader termed the Chandigarh mayoral polls "unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral." She also accused the BJP of practising "electoral malpractices" to win the polls.

"Yesterday, the BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls in an unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral manner. Everything was captured by the camera. If the BJP can do such things just to win the mayoral polls, think what kind of electoral malpractice it can do in the election in which 90 crore people cast their votes," Kakkar said.

"Delhi CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in the party's protest at the BJP office in Delhi on February 2 against this," she added.

Meanwhile, CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress will move to the Supreme Court regarding the Chandigarh Mayoral poll results.

He also called the Chandigarh Mayoral poll "an example of murder of democracy."

"Whatever happened yesterday is an example of the murder of democracy. The budget is coming tomorrow, let's see what Punjab gets. Aam Aadmi Party Punjab and Congress will move to the Supreme Court against the mayoral election", CM Mann said.

The members of the Youth Congress also staged a protest outside the Mayor's office in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

There was a rift between the protestors and the police at the spot.

Youth Congress workers were heard chanting the slogan 'Bhrastachar band karo' (Stop the corruption).

However, the police detained the protestors after a while.

A hearing was also held today in the Punjab Haryana High Court regarding tampering with the results of the Chandigarh Mayor election. In the Punjab Haryana High Court, Kuldeep Kumar, who was the mayoral candidate from the AAP and Congress, was being represented by Advocate General of Punjab Gurminder Gary. Advocate Anil Mehta was representing Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

After hearing this entire matter, Punjab Haryana High Court gave three weeks' time to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Administration to file their reply in this matter. Now the next hearing of this matter will be on February 26.

The BJP's Manoj Sonkar was declared the Mayor of Chandigarh on Tuesday after he won the mayoral polls with 16 votes against the 12 votes bagged by Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Tita. Eight votes were declared invalid.

Eight votes, which were declared invalid in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, have led opposition leaders to raise allegations of rigging with Congress and AAP, attacking the BJP-led central government over the issue. (ANI)

