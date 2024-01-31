Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 31 (ANI): After a defeat in the Mayor polls, members of Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Mayor's office in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

There was a rift between the protestors and police at the spot.

Youth Congress workers were heard chanting the slogan 'Bhrastachar band karo' (Stop the corruption).

However, the police detained the protestors after a while.

Meanwhile, a hearing was held on Wednesday in the Punjab Haryana High Court regarding tampering with the results of the Chandigarh Mayor election. In the Punjab Haryana High Court, Kuldeep Kumar, who was the mayoral candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, was being represented by Advocate General of Punjab Gurminder Gary. Advocate Anil Mehta was representing Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

After hearing this entire matter, Punjab Haryana High Court gave three weeks' time to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Administration to file their reply in this matter. Now the next hearing of this matter will be on February 26.

Earlier, high drama was witnessed in the Chandigarh Mayoral poll results after the presiding officer declared eight votes of Congress and AAP councillors invalid, resulting in the victory of the BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar in the mayoral elections.

Chaos erupted on Tuesday with the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress alleging electoral "malpractices" by the BJP. On the other hand, the BJP said that the "victory" is yet another jolt for the INDIA bloc.

BJP's Manoj Sonkar defeated AAP-Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh. He received 16 votes, while Singh got 12 votes. Eight votes were declared invalid.

AAP and Congress filed a petition in the Punjab-Haryana High Court highlighting concerns over the integrity of the recently conducted mayoral elections in Chandigarh. The court will hear the matter on January 31.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the contentious Chandigarh mayoral election results as he drew a parallel between Tuesday's events and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse on this day 76 years back.

"It is beyond imagination what the BJP, which can kill democracy in front of the whole world in the mayoral elections, will do to remain in power in Delhi," Rahul posted on X.

AAP Chandigarh Mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar was in tears after the result was declared. He said, "Democracy has been murdered."

AAP leader Raghav Chadha questioned the Chandigarh mayoral poll process and referred to the poll process as "unconstitutional and illegal" and an act of "deshdroh" (treason). He accused the BJP of "orchestrating" it after sensing its defeat in the election.

Moreover, Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said that today's day will be written and remembered as a 'black day' in the democracy of our country.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24, 2024, announced the decision to hold the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections on January 30 and also vested the responsibility for security in the Chandigarh Police. (ANI)

