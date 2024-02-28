Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to channel their "disappointment" into a positive to defeat the BJP and its "cronies".

Abdullah said this during an interaction with the party's north, central and south zone functionaries at the National Conference headquarters in Srinagar's Nawa-e-Subha.

Also Read | Manipur: Over 1000 Police Commandos Protest Against ASP Kidnapping (Watch Video).

"People have to channel their disappointment into a positive drive in the coming general elections to defeat the BJP and its cronies," a National Conference statement quoted Abdullah as saying.

He said the people are facing enormous challenges, "yet I am confident that our fortitude and resilience will see us through".

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Stalling Implementation of Solar Policy, Alleges AAP Minister Atishi; LG Office Denies Allegations.

"We have to intensify our public outreach programme and acquaint people about the systematic assault ... Diversity has been the strength that has distinguished Jammu and Kashmir among other states of our country," the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said.

"We have always been proud of the manner in which diverse religions, castes and ethnicities have co-existed and participated in building our beautiful state. Today, they are trying to create differences between us on the basis of region, religion and ethnicity," he said.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said the incumbent adminstration's actions are aimed at weakening the very spirit of this unity.

"We have to remain cautious, our workers have their task cut out -- both as partymen and women and as responsible citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. We have to work on multiple fronts to secure our unique identity and character," he said.

The National Conference chief said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections offer a unique chance of showing "our detestation for the actions that were unilaterally undertaken by the BJP on August 5, 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories".

"The issues at stake are fundamental, it's our pride, our unique character, our land and job rights, and our historical selfhood," Abdullah added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)