Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Some cricket enthusiasts were reportedly injured and a few of them fell unconscious here on Wednesday, near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, when they gathered to attend a special felicitation for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win.

While a lot of fans gathered for the felicitation held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to nearby hospital.

However, there was no immediate official confirmation.

