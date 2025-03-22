Chatra, Mar 22 (PTI) Charred bodies of a 22-year-old woman and her twin babies were found in her house in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Saturday.

The bodies were found in Karihara village in the Pratappur police station area on Friday night, they said.

An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause behind the incident, said Qasim Ansari, the in-charge of Pratappur police station.

"The investigation will ascertain if the deaths were accidental, or suicide or they were murdered by someone," he said.

The deceased woman's husband lives in Delhi where he works as a labourer, he added.

