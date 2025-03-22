Meerut, March 22: A 78-year-old woman in Meerut’s Achharonda village died after mistakenly consuming acid, police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Rajbala Devi, had been battling depression following her husband’s death six months ago.

According to SHO Dilip Singh Bisht, Rajbala accidentally drank acid, assuming it was water. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. An autopsy confirmed that acid ingestion was the cause of death. Police have not registered an FIR but are investigating why the acid was present in her home. Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Wife to Death, Dies by Consuming Acid in Mangaluru.

This marks the second such incident in the region this month. In a similar case, a 19-year-old mentally challenged woman, Kumari Pilkush, lost her life after reportedly consuming acid stored in her house’s toilet in Kiratpur village, under Bhamora police station jurisdiction. Amroha Acid Attack: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Home, Dies After Acid Attack in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched.

Her relatives found her in critical condition and took her to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on January 17. The victim’s uncle, Prempal, stated that she ingested the acid by mistake.

Authorities are probing both incidents and urging households to store hazardous substances safely. These tragic cases highlight the dangers of improper storage of toxic chemicals, especially in homes with elderly or vulnerable individuals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).