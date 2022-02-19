Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he was an icon of Indian pride.

"Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of Indian pride, unity and integrity," Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations organised by the Karnataka Maratha Association, he said, "Brave warrior Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj protected the country by waging a war against the Mughal empire. Shivaji is a brave and proud warrior of India. It is Shivaji's valour that enabled the Hindu empire to remain strong in india. Every Indian venerates Shivaji as he treated all sections of the society equally. We are celebrating Shivaji Jayanthi with this pride."

Bommai also said that in the coming days initiatives would be taken up to spread Shivaji's ideals and instill patriotic spirit among the people.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

Meanwhile, reacting to FIRs being filed against students related to the Hijab row, Bommai said, "It is everyone's duty to abide by the High court order. The problems are being created by outsiders. The issue would be resolved by the principal, students and parents. The atmosphere needs to be calmed."

"I am getting all the information about the happenings in the state," he added.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was similar in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The Pre-University Education Board has released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

