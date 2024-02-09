New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he is honoured to inform the Rajya Sabha that Chaudhary Charan Singh who has been a symbol of honesty and worked for the welfare of farmers has been awarded the Bharat Ratna.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh has been a symbol of honesty and has been dedicated to the farmers. Honorable Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed happiness in the Rajya Sabha on the decision to honor Chaudhary Charan Singh ji with Bharat Ratna," the Vice President's office said in a post 'X'.

Also Read | Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Two Men Shot Dead in Saloon in Dwarka, Probe Underway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The Vice President's handle also shared a video of the Rajya Sabha Chairman informing the Upper House about this development.

"Honourable Members it is great pleasure and honour to indicate to this House that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with the Bharat Ratna," Vice President Dhankar was heard saying in the video.

Also Read | Russians Enter North Korea as First Post-COVID Tourists.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi'd tweet about the announcement, Dhankar said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that this honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers."

"Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation," he added quoting the Prime Minister.

The Vice President said that it is his honour to share this development in the Rajya Sabha.

"This is my honour that I have got the opportunity to inform you that the Bharat Ratna will be awarded to such an individual who has been working with diligence for the welfare of farmers," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan also known as the father of the green revolution will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)