Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) The complainant bank in a cheating and forgery case against former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj on Tuesday told a Mumbai court that it had withdrawn the complaint.

The bank made this statement before Sessions Judge A P Kanade during the hearing of Kamboj's anticipatory bail plea.

The court directed the bank to file a formal application on the next hearing and extended the interim protection from arrest to Khamboj till June 13.

Mumbai police had, last week, registered an FIR against Kamboj and some other officials of a company and a bank on charges of cheating and forgery.

A manager with Indian Overseas Bank, in his complaint, had claimed Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank and then used the loan money for other purposes.

Based on the complaint, the MRA Marg police had registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) among other offences. The FIR was later transferred to the city police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

