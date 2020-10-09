Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday directed the officials to collect samples of dairy products for testing to check adulteration during the forthcoming festival season.

He asked the officials to run a campaign against food adulteration and take strict action against wrongdoers.

Samples of milk, ghee, sweets and other food items will be tested in laboratories at the divisional level, Sharma said.

He said a special campaign will be launched from October 12-16 to check the quality of 'mawa' used as an ingredient in sweets.

