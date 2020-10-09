New Delhi, October 9: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday released the revised schedule for CA November Exams 2020 for Bihar. The exams have been postponed in the state due to upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The CA exams 2020 that was scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 3, 6, and 7 will now be conducted on November 19, 21, 23, and 25 in Bihar. CA Students Protest: Rahul Gandhi Backs Agitation Against ICAI, Says Exam Papers Must be Re-Evaluated.

However, for the rest of the country, the exams will be held as per the original schedule. The official notice for both the revised schedule and COVID19 SOPs have been on the official site of ICAI - icai.org. The notice stated, “Vide announcement dated 27th September 2020, ICAI had informed to intimate the revised schedule at such locations for students who had opted for the examination Centre from the State of Bihar and Parliamentary By- Elections /Assembly By- Elections announced in different place(s) of different states to be held in November 2020.”

It added. “It is brought to the notice of all such students that said examination, shall now be held on 19th, 21st, 23rd and 25th November 2020 in place of 02nd, 03rd, 06th and 07th November 2020 respectively.” ICAI Exam Reforms: CA Students Continue to Protest Asking the Conducting Body to Amend Regulation 39 (4), Here Is the List of Changes They Demand.

The ICAI also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for CA November Exams 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Thermo scanning for temperature check of examination functionaries/candidates shall be done at the entry. Adequate gap as per norms between two seats should be maintained during the examination. Thermo scanning for temperature check of examination functionaries/candidates should be done at the entry. Candidates are also advised to wear gloves and face masks.

