Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): A Chennai-based artist has designed an auto modelled after vaccines in an attempt to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccinations and to encourage people to take their shots.

The artist, Goutham, founder of the art firm R Kingdom, made the design out of waste pipe, old plastic bottles and other discarded materials.

The auto has been painted a light blue colour from top to bottom and features large replicas of syringes protruding from all sides. A large replica of a vaccine vial has also been mounted at the top to represent COVID-19 vaccines.

"Many people are afraid of getting vaccinated. Through this special auto, I hope to make people understand the importance of vaccines, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic," Goutham said.

He added that the result of the drive had been positive so far.

In the tie-up with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Goutham has also created 'COVID helmets' and 'COVID weapons' to spread awareness and distributed pamphlets explaining the importance of getting vaccinated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)