Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): A total of Rs 33 lakh in unaccounted cash and property documents valued at Rs 450 crore were seized after the premises linked to a promoter of a realty firm in Chennai were searched by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Monday.

As per the officials, the searches were conducted at seven locations on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (2002).

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: ‘Tax Buoyancy to Give Headroom for Higher Social Sector Budget Without Hampering Fiscal Prudence’.

"ED has conducted search operations under the PMLA, 2002 on January 18, 2024 at 7 locations linked to Sylvanus King Peter, the promoter of Ocean Group in Chennai. During the search operations, Rs 33 lakh in unaccounted cash and property documents valued at Rs. 450 Crore were seized," ED said.

An investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Modi Government Should Not Cut Import Duties on Parts Used in Making Smartphones in Budget, Says GTRI Report.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)