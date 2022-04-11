Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) A city-headquartered IT firm on Monday gifted 100 cars to as many of its employees in recognition of their constant support and 'unparalleled' contributions to the company's success and growth.

Gayathri Vivekanandan, Chief Executive Officer, Ideas2IT, gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees in the presence of Murali Vivekanandan, founder-chairman of the firm at the mega wealth- sharing event held here, a company release said.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi to Inaugurate Hostel and Education Complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

"Ideas2IT, a high-end product engineering firm headquartered in Chennai, today felicitated its employees by gifting 100 cars for 100 employees for their constant support and unparalleled contribution to the company's success and growth," it said.

Founded in 2009 with six handpicked engineers, Ideas2IT currently has more than 500 technologists located at multiple locations including the USA, Mexico, and India, it said.

Also Read | Punjab: Man, Kin Booked for Abducting, Raping 22-Year-Old Girl.

"The company delivers cutting-edge software projects to fortune companies like Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola, Roche, Medtronic and many more," the release added.

"Considering this steady growth streak enabled by its employees, Ideas2IT has implemented a unique wealth-sharing initiative. Awarding these cars is just the first step. Ideas2IT plans to roll out more such initiatives in the near future," Gayathri Vivekanandan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)