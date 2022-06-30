Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): Chennai South GST Commissionerate has realized Rs 5412 crores tax revenue for the Financial Year 2021-22 which is an increase of Rs 1091 crores i.e. 25.24 per cent when compared with Financial Year 2020-21 (Rs 4321.47 crores). The Chennai South GST Commissionerate has contributed 13.17 per cent (Rs 5412 crores) of Tamil Nadu Zone Revenue of Rs. 41090 Crores in Financial Year 2021-22 while this Commissionerate had contributed 13.07 per cent (Rs 4321.47 crores) of Tamil Nadu Zone revenue (Rs 33059 crores) in Financial Year 2021.

Chennai South GST Commissionerate has realized Cash Payments of Rs 1626.49 Crores in the current Financial Year 2022-23 upto the month of May 2022, which is Rs 531.72 Crores i.e. 48.56 per cent more than the revenue realized in the last financial year (Rs 1094.77 crores) for the same period. The Commissionerate gratefully acknowledge the stakeholders for achieving this milestone in the post-covid era, as per a press release from PIB.

The commissionerate is actively giving services to Taxpayers through Timely GST Registrations, On-time Refunds, GST Seva Kendra, Bulk SMS, Outreach programs, and Grievance Redressal sessions with special focus on MSME and Women entrepreneurs. In this Commissionerate, Artificial Intelligence is being actively implemented to track the tax evaders.

Chennai South GST Commissionerate has more than 30,000 Taxpayers under its jurisdiction. The major sectors contributing to its revenue are Motor Vehicles, Industrial tools and machinery, Courier services, Insurance services, Electrical and Electronics products and FMCG products, etc. This Commissionerate has realized Rs 5353.45 Crores in Cash set-off and Rs 21737.86 in ITC set-off for the Financial Year 2021-22, the release added.

Chennai GST Audit-II Commissionerate was formed on July 01, 2017, covering the jurisdiction of Executive Commissionerates of Chennai South and Outer. The audit of GST units commenced during December 2019 adhering to the principles and policies outlined in the GST Audit manual 2019. During the year 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022) audit of 578 GST taxpayers was conducted and 3023 paras were raised involving a non-compliance detection of Rs 851.07 crores. (ANI)

