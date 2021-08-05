New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday gave cheques worth Rs 1.91 crore to 136 beneficiaries of the DSFDC's loan disbursement ceremony.

The schemes of the Delhi SC/ST/ OBC/minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC) have helped those belonging to socially and economically weaker sections earn a livelihood and lead a life of dignity, the minister said.

In 2019-20, the corporation disbursed loans worth Rs 4.85 crore to 268 beneficiaries. In 2020-21, DSFDC gave loans worth Rs 4.12 crore to 372 people belonging to different target groups, a statement said.

