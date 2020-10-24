Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 24 (ANI): One security person was killed while another sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with Naxals in District Narayanpur, as per Superintendent of Police (SP) Narayanpur Mohit Gang on Saturday.

The Naxals had ambushed the District Reserve Guard (DRG) team and opened fire on them. The incident took place at Tadur, approximately eight kilometers from Orchha.

The injured security personnel was shifted to Narayanpur and his condition is said to be stable.

As per SP Mohit Garg, the Naxals also suffered injuries and their camp was destroyed in the operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

