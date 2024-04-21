Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Ten Madhya Pradesh police personnel sustained injuries after the bus they were traveling in during poll duty overturned in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that Madhya Pradesh second battalion were headed towards election duty for the second phase of the general elections after completing duty in the first phase when the mishap took place near Dilmili (Bastar district).

Nine soldiers were injured, out of which three are in critical condition, IG Bastar said.

Voting took place in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency on April 19.

According to the police, the jawans were on their way for duty for the second phase of the onging Lok Sabha elections after completing election duty for the first phase of the polls that were held on April 19.

According to police, the mishap took place in the early hours today when the driver of the bus tried to save a small vehicle on the way when the accident happened. (ANI)

