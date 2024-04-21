New Delhi, April 21: Delhi Minister Atishi accompanied by scores of AAP workers carrying insulin assembled outside the Tihar Jail in west Delhi on Sunday, claiming that jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's blood sugar levels had soared past the 300 mark. "We are here representing AAP workers and the residents of Delhi, bringing insulin. The Tihar administration had ceased providing insulin on orders from the BJP. Kejriwal used to require 54 units of insulin. His blood sugar level has remained at 300 for the past 10 days. Such elevated levels necessitate insulin," said Atishi.

"PM Narendra Modi and the BJP harbour animosity towards Kejriwal and are risking his life. Such high sugar levels can have life-threatening consequences,” she said, adding, “We are present here to deliver the insulin to the Tihar administration.” Earlier, the Tihal Jail administration claimed in a report submitted to Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena that CM Kejriwal was on insulin for the past few years which he stopped a few months ago after consulting a doctor in Telangana, and at the time of his arrest he was taking only a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine named Metformin. Arvind Kejriwal’s Blood Sugar Level Reaches 300: AAP Workers Protest Outside Tihar Jail As Party Leader Atishi Warns of Danger to Delhi CM’s Life Without Insulin Support (Watch Video)

The report, citing medical records from the RML Hospital in the national capital, claimed that CM Kejriwal has neither been advised any insulin nor any requirement of insulin indicated in his case, adding that the Chief Minister is on anti-diabetes oral medicine. CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam, is lodged in Jail No. 2. He is under judicial custody till April 23. There Is a Conspiracy to Kill CM Arvind Kejriwal in Prison, Claims Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (Watch Video)

Atishi, AAP Workers Carrying Insulin Gather Outside Tihar Jail

#WATCH | Delhi Minister & AAP leader Atishi says, "Arvind Kejriwal is in jail for the last 20 days. He has been a diabetic for 30 years and his sugar level has crossed 300. If you ask any doctor in the world, he will say that a sugar level above 300 can't be controlled without… pic.twitter.com/309sm57GKS — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

On April 18, L-G Saxena directed the DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report within 24 hours after AAP leader Atishi alleged that CM Kejriwal's sugar levels had risen significantly after the jail authorities failed to provide him with insulin despite repeated requests. The same day, the ED told a Delhi court that CM Kejriwal was deliberately eating mangoes and other high-carb food to raise his blood sugar level to build a case for his bail.

