Balodabazar, Mar 22 (PTI) The partially decomposed bodies of two minor boys were found in a field at a village in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district on Tuesday, two days after they went missing from outside their houses, police said.

The deceased boys aged 7 and 8 were neighbours from Chakarbai village, Kasdol Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Rajput said.

The duo went missing on March 20 when they were playing outside their houses in the village, he said.

As they did not return till Sunday late at night, their parents launched a search. On Monday, police were informed and a missing case was registered, Rajput added.

Their partially decomposed bodies were found this morning in farmland in Kharve village, 3 km from Chakarbai village, the SHO said.

The exact cause of the death will be known after the postmortem examination, he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Rajput said.

