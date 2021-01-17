Raipur, Jan 17 (PTI) With 323 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths reported on Sunday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,93,501 and toll to 3,558, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,83,111 after seven people were discharged from various hospitals while 254 patients completed their home isolation stay during the day, leaving the state with 6,832 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 52 new cases, taking its total count to 55,152, including 750 deaths.

Balodabazar district recorded 32 new cases, Mahasamund 27 and Durg 25, among other districts, he said.

Of the seven fatalities recorded during the day, two deaths occurred on Sunday, four the day before. Rest of the deaths had occurred earlier, he said.

With 14,147 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 39,36,683, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,93,501, New cases 323, Deaths 3,558, Recovered 2,83,111, Active cases 6,832, tests today 14,147, total tests 39,36,683.

