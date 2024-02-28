Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Four labourers were killed while two others sustained injuries after a portion of a rock caved in an iron ore mine area in Dantewada district, following a landslide, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Bittu Bala (26), Tushar Bala (49) and Nirmal Bala (56), all residents of West Bengal and Santosh Kumar Das (29), a resident of Bihar.

According to Additional Superintendant of Police, R K Burman, the incident took place at around 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, during construction work of a retaining wall as part of the Screen Plant-03 extension project of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in an area under the Kirandul police station limits.

Four labourers working on the site were killed after a rock fell on them and they got buried under the debris.

On receiving information about the incident, officials of the district administration, police and SDRF team rushed to the site and attempted to rescue the trapped labourers.

The bodies of the four labourers were retrived after six hours, the police official said.

The police administration has informed the families of the deceased and a case has been registered by Kirandul police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Burman stated that appropriate legal action will be taken against the culprits.

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) management said that two companies, LNTE Company and Tata Consultancy, were involved in the work at the incident site.

District Collector Mayank Chaturvedi said that an investigation team has been formed, and that appropriate actions will be taken against the responsible authorities and companies once the inquiry report is received. (ANI)

