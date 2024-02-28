New Delhi, February 28: Delhiites woke up to a cooler morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 10.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. It was mainly clear sky in the national capital, parts of which received light rainfall on Tuesday that brought the mercury down. Delhi Weather Update Today: National Capital Records Season’s Lowest Temperature at 8.3 Degrees Celsius, IMD Forecasts Rain and Thunderstorm.

There was a considerable drop in the level of AQI which remained in the 'moderate' category at 131. The city recorded an AQI of 173 on Tuesday. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 84 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records 14.7 Degrees Celsius As Minimum Temperature, AQI in ‘Poor’ Category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

