Raipur, Aug 24 (PTI) More than 450 leaders and workers of the BJP and its youth wing were briefly detained in Raipur on Wednesday when they tried to lay siege to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's official residence to protest against alleged corruption and rise in unemployment in the state.

More than a dozen policemen sustained injuries while they tried to control the protesters at various places here, police officials said.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers led by the outfit's president Tejasvi Surya, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, and other senior leaders were stopped at Akashwani Chowk where barricades were installed to stop the protesters, they said.

Scuffles were witnessed between the agitators and police personnel at other places in the city where protesters were stopped, they added.

According to officials, more than 2,500 police personnel were deployed in the capital and several roads leading to the CM's house were barricaded in view of the 'Halla Bol' protest of the BJYM.

"As many as 461 protesters, including state BJP chief and MP Arun Sao, MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, MP Sunil Soni were formally detained under preventive measures and taken to central jail premises here, from where they were released unconditionally," Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

More than 15 police personnel sustained injuries in a bid to control the situation at many places and they were shifted to hospital for treatment, he added.

Earlier, the BJYM workers gathered near the Raipur Municipal Corporation office where a mega rally was held before they marched towards the CM's house.

Addressing the rally, Surya cited the achievements of the 15-year long BJP government led by Raman Singh from 2003 to 2018 in various sectors, he said, "In the last four years, no new college, university or a premiere institute was opened in the state. Even those institutions which were started during the BJP rule are not being properly maintained."

"The (Congress) government is steeped in corruption and there is 'mafia raj' in every department in this rule," he claimed.

He said the BJYM is giving three months ultimatum to this government to fill vacant government posts and regularise non-regular and contractual government employees, failing which it would stage a mega protest.

He claimed that the youth of the state would single-handedly overthrow this "anti-people" Congress government.

BJP national vice president Raman Singh, party's state in-charge D Purandeswari, Arun Sao and other senior leaders also addressed the rally and accused the state government of not fulfilling its promises to give jobs to youths and allowance to unemployed.

Meanwhile, the BJP in a statement claimed that its two leaders suffered injuries in the police lathi charge. However, police denied resorting to cane charge or water cannon on protesters.

Reacting to the demonstration, state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey saidthe unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh was 22 per cent, when BJP was in power and now it has declined to 0.78 per cent under the Congress rule.

"The data clearly shows that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh is at the top in the country in terms of providing employment to the youth," he said, asking why the agitation was being held in the state which has the lowest unemployment rate.

Targeting the BJP-led Central government, Choubey further asked when the BJYM would gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence as he had promised two crore jobs every year in 2014, but failed to keep the promise.

