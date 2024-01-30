Raipur, Jan 30 (PTI) At least five elite CRPF commandos were injured during an exchange of fire with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, official sources said.

The incident took place in the Tekalgudiyam village, located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts, when the CoBRA commandos were working to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB).

An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.

The 201st Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was operating in the area when the exchange of fire took place, they said.

The commandos launched an effective retaliation, officials said, adding the injuries may be higher.

