Raipur, Jul 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 184 COVID-19 cases, highest-ever one-day spike in the state, taking the tally beyond the 4,200-mark, a health department official said.

With the new cases, the tally of positive cases increased to 4,265, of which 1044 are active cases as 3,202 patients have been discharged after recovery while 19 others have died so far, he said.

Also Read | All Offices at Rail Bhawan to be Shut on July 14 and 15 for Sanitization After Some Officials Test Positive: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

Of the fresh cases, 87 were from Raipur district, 26 from Rajnandgaon, 25 from Durg, nine from Mungeli, eight from Gariaband, seven from Dhamtari, four each from Bemetara and Kabirdham districts, three from Bilaspur and two from Balodabazar, he said.

Besides, one case each came from Balod, Mahasamund, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Surguja, Koriya, Jashpur, Narayanpur and Gaurela-Pendra Marwahi (GPM) districts, he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow at 10 AM, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite.

This is for the first time when the state has recorded such a large number of cases in a single day," he said.

Earlier in the day, 49 patients were discharged from different hospitals following their recovery, he said.

Coronavirus has spread its footprint in all the 28 districts of the state.

With 824 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Rajanandgaon (377), Korba (342), Janjgir-Champa (298), Balodabazar (296), Bilaspur (295), Durg (229), Jashpur (191), Balrampur (154), Raigarh (148), Mungeli (132) and Kabirdham (116), the official said.

The districts which have so far reported less than 10 cases are Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (7), Sukma (6) and Kondagaon (5), he added.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 4,265, new cases 184, deaths 19, discharged 3,202, active cases 1,044, people tested so far 2,13,395.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)