Raipur, Feb 28 (PTI) The first budget session of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh assembly concluded on Wednesday, two days ahead of the schedule.

After completing the listed business for the day, Speaker Raman Singh adjourned the House sine die.

The monsoon session of the assembly is expected to commence from the last week of July, he added.

The House on Tuesday passed the budget for the financial year 2024-25.

During the session, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the state government would recommend a CBI probe into the murder of Bhuneshwar Sahu in communal violence in Bemetara district last year.

"Into a starred question by (BJP MLA) Dharamlal Kaushik, dated February 6, regarding the investigation of shops operated under the Public Distribution System, the state government has given consent to probe by a House committee," the speaker said.

He said 12 sittings were held during which discussions were held for about 101.13 hours.

"Notices about 2,694 questions, including 1,337 starred and 1,357 unstarred, were received. A total of 411 calling attention notices were received out of which 214 notices were accepted and discussion was held on 34 notices," the speaker said.

He said notices of five bills were received and all were passed after discussion.

The speaker praised some MLAs of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress for their active participation in the first budget session of the new government.

"I have rarely seen such a better use of Question Hour in any session in my parliamentary career. In the question hour in this session, some questions were referred to the Question and References Committee considering the importance of queries.

"The concerned minister gave the assurance of departmental inquiry in various questions while the announcement of the suspension of some officials for their act was also done in the Question Hour," Singh added.

