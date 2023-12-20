Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 20 (ANI): At least five naxalites were injured in an encounter between security forces and naxals in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The gunfight broke out in the forests of Nagaram and Kotta Palli villages when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of state police, along with the CoBRA 201 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bastar Fighters, a police unit aimed at combating Left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh, were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, police said.

Also Read | Mimicry Row: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Meets Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, Expresses Concerns and Anguish.

Explosive materials and a huge quantity of Naxal material were also found on the spot, a big Naxal camp, they said.

As of now, all soldiers are safe and the encounter is still going on, they added.

Also Read | Punjab: Gangster Trying To Flee From Police Custody Shot Dead in Amritsar (Watch Video).

Earlier, on December 16, four Naxalites were apprehended in connection with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Sadaktola village in the Kanker district which resulted in the death of BSF Head Constable Akhilesh Kumar Rai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)