Bilaspur, Oct 4 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was killed and nine other students were injured, two of them critically, in a lightning strike at a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Aryan Khan Drug Case: Who Are Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, the Co-Accused in the Drug Bust?.

The incident occurred this afternoon at the Higher Secondary School in Machkhanda village under the Sipat police station limits when the students had gathered in a hall on the first floor of the building during lunchtime, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death Over Dispute Regarding Rs 8,000; Accused Arrested.

As the rain started some students went close to a window to watch it. Suddenly, a bolt from the sky struck there and at least ten students who came under its impact fell unconscious, he said.

They were immediately rushed to a primary health centre where one of the students, identified as Shivam Sahu, was declared brought dead while nine others were shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, he said.

Of the nine, the condition of two students is said to be critical while seven others are stable, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)