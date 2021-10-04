The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had recently conducted a high-profile drug bust on a cruise in Mumbai, in which Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on the allegations of consumption and procurement of banned substances. While there are several others who were taken in custody by NCB, two names, apart from Aryan, that were most mentioned after him were Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Bollywood Drug Case: Mumbai’s Esplanade Court Sends Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to NCB Custody Till October 7.

All three are presently in the custody of NCB till October 7, after the Mumbai local court extended their remand to allow the department to interrogate them.

We all know who Aryan Khan is, the reticent star-kid who is quite popular on Instagram, and whom tabloids have been long gossiping about making a Bollywood debut. But who are Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha? Here's a little brief on them

Arbaaz Seth Merchantt is a close friend of Aryan Khan, and is also pally with his sister Suhana Khan. Residing in Bandra, he is also an aspiring actor and is also friends with other star kids like Anaya Panday, Alaya F, Babil Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ahaan Panday among others. His Instagram account is presently private, we are not sure if it is made so after his detainment.

However, there are quite a few videos on YouTube, taken from his social media accounts, where he is seen chilling with Aryan, Ahaan Panday, Alaya among others.

Like the below...

Or the below one...

Here's one video of his with Ahaan Panday....

On the other hand, Munmun Dhamecha seems to have no discernible connection with Aryan Khan. As per reports, she is originally from Madhya Pradesh, and is a model and aspiring actress. Shashi Tharoor on Shah Rukh's Son Aryan's Arrest: I am Repelled by Ghoulish Epicaricacy of Those Witch-Hunting.

Her Instagram account has not been locked yet, where she has posted several pictures of her modeling gigs, along with selfies taken with celebs like Guru Randhawa, Arjun Rampal among others. She has also appeared in music videos like the one below:

As per NCB's submission in the court, they have claimed to recovered 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of Mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA ecstasy and ₹1.33 lakh in cash. However, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has argued that no substance was recovered from client. We have to wait and watch to see if the trio gets bail on October 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).