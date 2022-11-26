Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Saturday.

He apprised Kharge of the development work being carried out in the State of Chhattisgarh.

During the meeting, CM Baghel told Kharge about the State government's public welfare schemes and other achievements.

Notably, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister is on a five-day visit to New Delhi. Earlier, he attended a pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday in the national Capital. Further, he will participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

During the pre-budget meeting, CM Baghel gave several proposals and suggestions regarding the General Budget 2023-24. He also demanded that incentive grants be given to States with better financial management to motivate others to adopt financial discipline.

Besides, the CM reiterated the state's demand for refund of the NPS amount, GST compensation, and transferring of the amounts collected as 'additional levy' from coal block companies in the pre-budget meeting. (ANI)

