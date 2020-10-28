Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 28 (ANI): While discussing the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Produce Market (Amendment) Bill 2020 in the special session of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the new agricultural laws introduced by the Central Government are for capitalists and not for farmers.

He said that the central government calls for one nation-one market, but when there is one nation and one market, the price must also be one. If the central government goes on to implement the system of one nation-one market-one price, then the law would not require amendment. He said that by making three new laws in the agriculture sector, the central government is rather favouring the capitalists.

He said that due to the new laws of the central government, farmers are losing confidence in the system. He asserted that the central government should guarantee the procurement of farmers' produce at the support price.

Baghel criticised the three agricultural laws passed by the central government in the Vidhan Sabha Session held today. While underlining the shortcomings of these central government laws, he said that his government wants to protect the interests of farmers and also the business sector of Chhattisgarh.

Baghel said that the people of Chhattisgarh are innocent. Hence, the government takes the responsibility to protect the interests of farmers and general consumers, by amending the Mandi Act, he added.

Chief Minister questioned the reason behind the introduction of the three new laws by the central government in the agriculture sector. Did any farmer organization or any political party demand a change in the law?

Expressing disagreement towards the idea of opening private markets under the new law of central government, Chief Minister Baghel said that this seems like a conspiracy to abolish government mandis. (ANI)

