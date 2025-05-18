Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday virtually inaugurated a branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Jagargunda, benefitting nearly 14,000 people from 12 nearby villages. The opening of a new branch marks a major step forward in financial inclusion in one of the state's most sensitive regions.

According to an official release, after decades of being affected by Left-Wing extremism, the people of Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district will now have access to formal banking services.

"The opening of a bank branch in Jagargunda is a victory of democracy and development over extremism. The double-engine government is committed to revitalising Bastar and is ensuring that the wave of change reaches every village," CM Sai said while addressing the gathering from his official residence.

He added that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, the state is rapidly working to ensure banking facilities in all gram panchayats.

Recently, on April 24 (National Panchayat Day), the state launched Atal Panchayat Digital Seva Kendras in 1,460 gram panchayats, through which rural citizens can now avail themselves of digital banking services.

Highlighting the combined impact of security, development, and public trust, the Chief Minister emphasised that continuous operations by security forces and the firm resolve of both central and state governments are helping Bastar's villages emerge from the grip of Naxalism and join the mainstream of development.

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary reflected emotionally on the transformation. He recalled that when he served as District Collector in Dantewada in 2001, this region was deeply Naxal-affected, and officials had to think twice before entering interior areas. At that time, the same building had a rural bank branch that was targeted by Naxals in an attempted loot. Today, that very building has been reopened as a formal bank branch.

Choudhary also got his account opened in the bank along with local residents, showcasing the people's participation in the development journey. From this branch, villagers will now directly receive funds from government schemes such as tendu leaf bonuses and the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. (ANI)

